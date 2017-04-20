Rockets' Eric Gordon: Shoots efficiently Wednesday
Gordon tallied 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 115-111 victory over the Thunder in Game 2.
After just eight points in Game 1, Gordon responded in Game 2 shooting 50 percent from three, which is his highest percentage from downtown since May 24. Although he comes off the bench, he often finds himself in rotations with playmaker James Harden which bodes well for his chances on finding open looks. Gordon will be a key player in the playoffs as he proved he can put up points in Game 2 and should continue to have the chance to in the rest of the series.
