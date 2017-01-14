Rockets' Eric Gordon: Struggles with shot in return

Gordon (toe) returned from a two-game absence, tallying 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound and an assist in 31 minutes during a 110-105 loss to Memphis on Friday.

Gordon looked a little tentative against the Grizzlies in his return from a sprained toe. He generally doesn't add much value other than scoring, so when his shot isn't falling his fantasy value drops quite a bit. He was playing well before his toe injury, however, averaging 18.6 points on 42.5 percent shooting in his previous 10 games. He looks to let loose against the Nets, who sport the fourth worst Defensive Rating in the league.