Rockets' Eric Gordon: Struggles with shot Tuesday after tweaking ankle

Gordon tweaked his ankle during Tuesday's 103-109 loss to the Heat, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports. However, after temporarily leaving the game, he was able to return and posted seven points (3-17 FG, 1-10 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, a block and three turnovers across 30 minutes.

The ankle doesn't appear to be too serious of an ailment, but coach Mike D'Antoni did mention that it hurt Gordon's lift on his shot Tuesday. That at least makes his 3-for-17 showing from the field look not as bad, but it was still a very poor performance overall. While he's not expected to miss any time, Gordon's status should be closely monitored heading into Wednesday's game against the Bucks.