Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will play Sunday vs. Pacers
Gordon (back) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon has missed the last two games, as he's dealt with some soreness in his lower back. However, after going through Sunday's morning shootaround without any issues, he's now been given the green light to take the court. Look for Gordon to take on his usual sixth man role, likely pushing for playing time around the 30-minute mark. Gordon's return likely means a decreased role for guys like Sam Dekker and Corey Brewer off the bench.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out vs. Sixers•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Late scratch Monday vs. Celtics•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ice cold against Golden State•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Nails seven three-pointers vs. Bucks•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Struggles with shot Tuesday after tweaking ankle•