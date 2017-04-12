Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will return to bench role Wednesday

Gordon will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon drew the start at shooting guard on Monday against the Clippers, posting 17 points, five rebounds and one block across 24 minutes. He's likely to see similar minutes again on Wednesday or maybe even a slight decrease, as the Rockets could elect to get some of their veterans some extra rest with the team already having locked up a spot in the playoffs.