Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Tuesday

Gordon (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston reports.

After a healthy start to the season, Gordon has officially been ruled out for the first time this season with a sprained left toe. Tuesday's game is the first of a back-to-back set for the Rockets, so it's possible his absence could be precautionary, but the team will likely know more tomorrow regarding his status. With Gordon out, Corey Brewer, Sam Dekker and K.J. McDaniels could all see extended minutes on the wing off the bench against Charlotte.