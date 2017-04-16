Taylor was assigned Sunday to the D-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Taylor will head back to the Vipers for Game 3 of the D-League's Western Conference Finals, but should be recalled and back with the Rockets before Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder. With the Rockets likely shrinking their rotation in the playoffs, Taylor isn't expected to see many minutes, if any at all, as he's not a part of the team's regular rotation.