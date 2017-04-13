Taylor was assigned to the D-League on Thursday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taylor, Kyle Wiltjer and Chinanu Onuaku will all join the Rio Grande Valley Vipers for Game 1 of the D-League Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. Both the Rockets and Vipers play Sunday night, so it's unclear whether the trio will be recalled or remain in the D-League, as none of the three will be regular rotation players for Houston during the postseason.

