Rockets' James Harden: Another huge triple-double in Tuesday's win

Harden scored 40 points (11-24 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 11-14 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and 10 assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 win over the Hornets.

He got plenty of help, as six of the eight Rockets who got onto the court Tuesday scored in double digits, but Harden was once again the star attraction as they won their ninth straight game. It was his second straight night with a 40-point triple-double, putting him in very select company -- in NBA history, only Michael Jordan, Pete Maravich and Russell Westbrook (who did it last season) have also posted consecutive 40-point triple-doubles.