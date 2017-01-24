Rockets' James Harden: Attempts just 10 field goals versus Milwaukee

Harden scored 26 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-14 FT) while adding 12 assists, nine rebounds, four steals and one block across 40 minutes during Monday's 127-114 loss to the Bucks.

Harden produced a truly unique scoreline in this one, narrowly missing a triple-double despite a limited number of shot attempts and turning the ball over 11 times in the process. He has taken just 19 combined field-goal attempts over his last two games, but Harden has still averaged 27.5 points, 11 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and three treys while showing off a floor for production that is virtually unmatched across the league.