Rockets' James Harden: Back-to-back 40-point games
Harden dropped 42 points (13-33 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 11-14 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block across 44 minutes in Friday's 121-117 win over the Bulls.
Harden broke out of his cold spell Thursday with 41 points and followed up that performance with another 40-point game, making it the second time on the year where Harden has consecutive 40-point outings. Harden took this one from the Bulls and will look to keep the Rockets in the win column Tuesday against the Magic.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Breaks cold spell with 41 points•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Finishes with historic triple-double•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 30 despite loss Wednesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Attempts just 10 field goals versus Milwaukee•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 29 on nine shots•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Struggles against Golden State in blowout loss•