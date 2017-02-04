Rockets' James Harden: Back-to-back 40-point games

Harden dropped 42 points (13-33 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 11-14 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block across 44 minutes in Friday's 121-117 win over the Bulls.

Harden broke out of his cold spell Thursday with 41 points and followed up that performance with another 40-point game, making it the second time on the year where Harden has consecutive 40-point outings. Harden took this one from the Bulls and will look to keep the Rockets in the win column Tuesday against the Magic.