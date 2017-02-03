Rockets' James Harden: Breaks cold spell with 41 points

Harden exploded for 41 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 16-21 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 38 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 loss to the Hawks.

After scoring just 25 points combined over his last two games on 6-for-26 shooting, Harden bounced back in a major way with a near triple double. This season's MVP frontrunner has been unbelievably consistent, averaging around 28 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds every month while missing zero games.