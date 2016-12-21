Rockets' James Harden: Dominates despite poor outside shooting

Harden posted 31 points (10-26 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists Tuesday in a 100-102 loss to Houston.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Rockets fans serenaded Harden with "MVP" chants at the free-throw line. Although they've been doing that for years, they might be onto something this season. Harden made a huge impact against top-tier Western Conference competition, even though he couldn't buy a three-pointer. He's nearly averaging a triple double in December, scoring 26.3 points per game, along with 11.2 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game.