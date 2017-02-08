Rockets' James Harden: Dominates despite poor shooting performance
Harden scored 25 points (6-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 10-14 FT) to go along with 13 assists, six rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 128-104 victory over the Magic.
Harden endured one of his worst shooting performances in recent memory, but he shared the ball with his usual aplomb and still reached the 25-point mark thanks to his prowess at the charity stripe. This poor effort from the floor came on the heels of back-to-back outings with over 40 points for Harden, so he should be expected to snap back into form sooner rather than later.
