Rockets' James Harden: Drops 40 points in three quarters

Harden posted 40 points (9-17 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-16 FT), eight assists and six rebounds across 29 minutes during a 133-102 win over the Suns on Saturday.

Harden got his 40 points in just three quarters as the team obliterated Phoenix. All but two of his field goal attempts came from beyond the arc, and the eight three-pointers made marked the second-most three-pointers he's made in a game so far this season. Saturday's also game marked the third time in the last five games than he has gathered at least 40 points, and the ninth time this season he's reached that threshold. The 29 minutes were the fewest he's had in any of his 40-point games.