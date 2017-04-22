Rockets' James Harden: Drops 44 points in Game 3 loss
Harden tallied 44 points (11-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 18-18 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes during a 115-113 loss to the Thunder on Friday.
Harden exceeded 35 points for the third straight time to open up his playoff campaign as he netted his first 40-point game of these playoffs. He is continuing to get to the free throw line with absurd success, as he's gone a combined 36-of-38 from the foul line in the last two games. Friday's game marked the first time so far this series that Harden has shot at least 50 percent from the field.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Records 35 points Wednesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops in 37 points during Game 1 win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Finishes regular season in style•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Modest output in reduced minutes Monday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Decimates Kings with 35 points Sunday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Falls rebound shy of triple-double Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...