Rockets' James Harden: Drops 44 points in Game 3 loss

Harden tallied 44 points (11-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 18-18 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes during a 115-113 loss to the Thunder on Friday.

Harden exceeded 35 points for the third straight time to open up his playoff campaign as he netted his first 40-point game of these playoffs. He is continuing to get to the free throw line with absurd success, as he's gone a combined 36-of-38 from the foul line in the last two games. Friday's game marked the first time so far this series that Harden has shot at least 50 percent from the field.

