Rockets' James Harden: Drops in 37 points during Game 1 win

Harden scored 37 points (13-28 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 8-11 FT) to go along with nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-87 win over the Thunder in Game 1.

Harden got off to a bit of a slow start, lunching back-to-back airballs at one point in the first quarter, but he caught fire and finished with a terrific all-around performance. He struggled a bit from long range, but he made up for it by going to the basket to great effect and getting to the foul line as well. Harden will obviously be the catalyst for the Rockets this postseason and is off to a terrific start as they look to make quick work of their rivals to the north.