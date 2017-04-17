Rockets' James Harden: Drops in 37 points during Game 1 win
Harden scored 37 points (13-28 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 8-11 FT) to go along with nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-87 win over the Thunder in Game 1.
Harden got off to a bit of a slow start, lunching back-to-back airballs at one point in the first quarter, but he caught fire and finished with a terrific all-around performance. He struggled a bit from long range, but he made up for it by going to the basket to great effect and getting to the foul line as well. Harden will obviously be the catalyst for the Rockets this postseason and is off to a terrific start as they look to make quick work of their rivals to the north.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Finishes regular season in style•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Modest output in reduced minutes Monday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Decimates Kings with 35 points Sunday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Falls rebound shy of triple-double Friday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...