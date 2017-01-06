Rockets' James Harden: Earns double-double despite poor shooting

Harden scored 26 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-14 FT), and added 12 assists, eight rebounds, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 win over the Thunder.

As has been the case throughout his MVP caliber season thus far, Harden found ways to dominate when his shot wasn't falling. He was constantly driving into the teeth of the defense, drawing contact, and using that threat to find open shooters when OKC over-collapsed. Although Harden has shot just 12-for-40 over his last two games, he's notched 10-plus assists in both contests.