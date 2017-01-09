Rockets' James Harden: Erupts for 10th triple-double in Sunday's win

Harden scored 40 points (13-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 129-122 win over the Raptors.

The triple-double was his 10th of the season, but it was unofficially a quadruple-double if you count Harden's 10 turnovers on the night. It was also the second time in the last five games that he's scored 40 or more, and he's averaging a mammoth 31.5 points, 11.6 assists, 9.3 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.5 steals over the Rockets' current eight-game winning streak.