Rockets' James Harden: Finishes regular season in style

Harden finished with 27 points (8-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 123-118 win against the Timberwolves.

Harden recorded his 22nd triple-double of the season. He also became the first player in NBA history to finish the regular season with at least 2,000 points (2,356), 900 assists (907) and 600 rebounds (659). He'll get a chance to face his old team, the Thunder, in Round 1. Harden averaged 20.5 points, 12.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in four meetings with OKC in the regular season.

