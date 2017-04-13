Rockets' James Harden: Finishes regular season in style
Harden finished with 27 points (8-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 123-118 win against the Timberwolves.
Harden recorded his 22nd triple-double of the season. He also became the first player in NBA history to finish the regular season with at least 2,000 points (2,356), 900 assists (907) and 600 rebounds (659). He'll get a chance to face his old team, the Thunder, in Round 1. Harden averaged 20.5 points, 12.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in four meetings with OKC in the regular season.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Modest output in reduced minutes Monday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Decimates Kings with 35 points Sunday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Falls rebound shy of triple-double Friday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Out Sunday vs. Suns•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...