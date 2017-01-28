Rockets' James Harden: Finishes with historic triple-double

Harden posted 51 points (16-28 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 13-14 FT) to go along with 13 assists, 13 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shots over 39 minutes in Friday's 123-118 win against the 76ers.

Harden became the first player in NBA history with multiple 50-point triple-double performances in a single season. Overall he has 14 triple-doubles this season. Harden has 10 or more assists in five straight, and 25 of the past 28 outings. The only complaint for fantasy owners might be that he is averaging 7.2 turnovers per game over the past five outings.