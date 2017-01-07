Rockets' James Harden: Has off shooting night in win vs. Orlando

Harden tallied 14 points (5-15 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during a 100-93 victory against the Magic on Friday.

Harden had his second-lowest scoring total of the season but still had a strong game as he was just three rebounds shy of a triple-double. He has struggled mightily from three-point range over the last three games, at 4-of-26, and Friday's game marked the first time all season that he hasn't made at least one three-pointer. The NBA's fourth-leading scorer will get a matchup against the Raptors on Sunday.