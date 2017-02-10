Rockets' James Harden: Nearly triple-doubles despite continued poor shooting

Harden scored 30 points (8-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT) and added 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 107-95 win over the Hornets.

For most players, this is an incredible performance, but Harden is not most players. He surrendered nine turnovers, tying his fifth highest total this season. It was also his third game in a row struggling from the field - he is shooting only 36.0 percent during that stretch.