Rockets' James Harden: Notches third straight triple-double

Harden recorded 23 points (6-24 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 42 minutes of action Monday in a 101-91 win over Washington.

After turning in a ridiculous triple-double Saturday, Harden filled the stat sheet once again on Monday. Although his shot was off the whole night, Harden was able to will his way to the free throw line, as usual, and found open shooters when the Wizards collapsed on him at the rim.