Rockets' James Harden: Pours in 27 points, nine assists Friday

Harden scored 27 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 13-14 FT) and added nine assists, three rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during a 110-105 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.

Harden stuffed the stat sheet against Memphis despite an ineffective jumper. He's only shooting 40.1 percent from the floor in January, but his production level remains ridiculously high. He is perhaps the most effective player in the NBA (not named LeBron) at finding ways to dominate the game when he isn't hitting shots, and is probably the most valuable fantasy asset in the league so far. Next up on the docket? The Brooklyn Nets, who sport the fourth worst Defensive Rating (108.7) and lead the league in opponents' points off turnovers (20.6).