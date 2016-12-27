Rockets' James Harden: Puts up 32 points, 12 assists vs. Suns

Harden recorded 32 points (9-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and seven turnovers across 30 minutes during Monday's 131-115 win over Phoenix.

Harden did his damage in just three quarters, as he wasn't needed in the fourth as the Rockets had blown the game open. The NBA assist-leader is not seeing similar success from the three-point line, and his struggles from there continued Monday. Harden is shooting 33 percent from the three-point line in December and 34.8 percent on the year.