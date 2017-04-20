Rockets' James Harden: Records 35 points Wednesday
Harden registered 35 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 18-20 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 115-11 victory over the Thunder in Game 2.
Harden followed up his Game 1 performance with another solid performance in Game 2, most notably getting to the line more Wednesday night. He needs to cut down the seven turnovers he had in Game 2 for the rest of the series if the Rockets want to hold on to their 2-0 lead. If teammates Eric Gordon and Lou Williams shoot like they did in Game 2, Harden will have hot hands to feed and the Rockets will have a chance to build on their series lead.
