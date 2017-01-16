Rockets' James Harden: Records another triple-double in Sunday's win

Harden had 22 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during the Rockets' 137-112 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Harden posted his 11th triple-double of the season, and he now has six in the last 10 games. While Harden has been struggling from the field and committing plenty of turnovers lately, the 27-year-old guard is still filling up box scores with reckless abandon.