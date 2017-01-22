Rockets' James Harden: Scores 29 on nine shots

Harden went for 29 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 34 minutes during a 119-95 win over the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Harden impressively scored 29 on just nine shots, his second-lowest number of shot attempts of the season. He made at least four three-pointers and tallied at least 10 dimes for the fourth time in the last five games. Harden was shooting just 42 percent from the field and 29 percent from the three-point line in January coming into this game, so don't expect this stunning efficiency to continue against the Bucks on Monday.