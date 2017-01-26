Rockets' James Harden: Scores 30 despite loss Wednesday

Harden tallied 30 points (6-18 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 16-19 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 120-109 loss to the Celtics.

Harden scored a majority of his points from the free throw line, which saved what would have been a bad game by his standards. The star guard has recorded 10 or more assists in each of his last four games, but he's also struggled taking care of the ball in that span as well, recording 7.7 turnovers per game.