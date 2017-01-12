Rockets' James Harden: Scores 33 in loss to Wolves on Wednesday

Harden posted 33 points (10-23 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in a 119-105 loss to the Wolves on Wednesday.

While Harden's counting stats were right around his season averages, he and several other Rockets' poor shooting from deep contributed to the loss. Harden has really struggled to find a rhythm from there to start 2017. In his six games since the New Year, he is making just 30.6 percent of his three-pointers. His mathup won't get much easier when the Rockets return home to play the Grizzlies on Friday-- Memphis is holding opponents to the sixth-lowest three-point percentage in the league.