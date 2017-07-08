Rockets' James Harden: Signs extension with Rockets through 2022-23
Harden signed an extension with the Rockets on Saturday, keeping him under contract through the 2022-23 season.
The extension will be worth a staggering $228 million, which starts in the 2019-20 season at a salary of $37.8 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks of ESPN. The Beard was one of the best players in the NBA last season, making a legitimate run at the MVP award. In 2016-17, he averaged 29.1 points (44.0 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three), 11.2 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 36.4 minutes per game. The extension comes about two weeks after the Rockets traded for Chris Paul, who has one year left on his deal. This way, if Houston is unable to retain Paul, they will have at least locked up Harden for the long haul, which should keep them competitive in any climate.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Ends season with disappointing performance•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Triple-doubles in Game 5 loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Leads way with double-double in Game 4•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 43 in loss Friday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Disappoints with 13 in horrible shooting night•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Racks up double-double in Game 1 victory•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...