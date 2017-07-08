Rockets' James Harden: Signs extension with Rockets through 2022-23

Harden signed an extension with the Rockets on Saturday, keeping him under contract through the 2022-23 season.

The extension will be worth a staggering $228 million, which starts in the 2019-20 season at a salary of $37.8 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks of ESPN. The Beard was one of the best players in the NBA last season, making a legitimate run at the MVP award. In 2016-17, he averaged 29.1 points (44.0 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three), 11.2 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 36.4 minutes per game. The extension comes about two weeks after the Rockets traded for Chris Paul, who has one year left on his deal. This way, if Houston is unable to retain Paul, they will have at least locked up Harden for the long haul, which should keep them competitive in any climate.