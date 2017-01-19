Rockets' James Harden: Stays hot with 38 vs. Bucks

Harden produced 38 points (14-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two blocks across 37 minutes during a 111-92 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

Harden was efficient in his destruction of the Bucks, as he shot above 50 percent from the floor for the first time since Dec. 31 against the Knicks. He has now scored 78 points over the past two games, and his MVP-caliber season continues, as he's averaged 32.0 points, 10.0 assists, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game in the last five outings.