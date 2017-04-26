Rockets' James Harden: Stuffs the stat sheet despite ankle injury
Harden scored 34 points (8-25 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 16-17 FT) and added eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's Game 5 105-99 win over the Thunder.
Harden rolled his ankle in Game 3, but has played through the pain and not missed a game. The injury appears to have impacted his shooting, as he is a combined 13-41 (31.7%) from the field and 2-20 (10.0%) from behind the arc over the two games since the injury. Though his efficiency has suffered, he has continued rebounding and assisting at a high level. Until his ankle is healed, DFS players should consider his injury before using him.
