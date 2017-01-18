Rockets' James Harden: Supplies another huge line in Tuesday's loss

Harden scored 40 points (12-30 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 12-13 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 loss to the Heat.

Even in a rare Rockets loss, Harden still racked up a triple-double, his fifth in nine January games and 13th of the season. It's safe to say the 27-year-old is enjoying life under coach Mike D'Antoni; Harden had only nine career triple-doubles in his seven prior NBA seasons.