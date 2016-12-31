Rockets' James Harden: Triple-doubles in win vs. Clippers

Harden posted 30 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals and one block across 34 minutes during a 140-116 victory against the Clippers on Friday.

Harden went for his seventh triple-double of the season and added a season-high five steals. It was also his best shooting performance of the season, as he went 66.7 percent from the field. Harden has scored at least 30 points in three straight games and has shot at least 50 percent in each game.