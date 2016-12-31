Rockets' James Harden: Triple-doubles in win vs. Clippers
Harden posted 30 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals and one block across 34 minutes during a 140-116 victory against the Clippers on Friday.
Harden went for his seventh triple-double of the season and added a season-high five steals. It was also his best shooting performance of the season, as he went 66.7 percent from the field. Harden has scored at least 30 points in three straight games and has shot at least 50 percent in each game.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Puts up 32 points, 12 assists vs. Suns•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Dominates despite poor outside shooting•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Just misses another triple-double Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Collects second straight triple-double•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Posts triple-double in blowout win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 36 points in Monday's win•