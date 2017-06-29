Uthoff was traded from the Mavericks to the Rockets on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Uthoff appeared in just nine games at the NBA level with the Mavericks throughout his rookie campaign during the 2016-17 season, averaging 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13 minutes per contest. He'll now have to compete for a spot at forward on the new-look Rockets, who recently sent Sam Dekker, Lou Williams and several others to the Clippers in exchange for Chris Paul. Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson are the top options to start at forward for Houston next season, but there could be bench minutes available for Uthoff out of the gate.