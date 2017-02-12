McDaniels (personal) is active for Saturday's contest against the Suns, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Following a one-game absence due to the birth of his child, McDaniels will be back with the team and active for Saturday's game. McDaniels is only averaging 7.4 minutes per game in 28 games with the Rockets this season, so his return likely won't have much of an effect on the rotation.

