Rockets' K.J. McDaniels: Drops out of rotation Tuesday
McDaniels (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 109-103 loss to the Heat on Tuesday.
McDaniels hasn't been a regular member of the Rockets' rotation since mid-November, so it doesn't come as much surprise that he failed to see the court in a close game Tuesday, even after putting up seven points in six minutes during garbage time of Sunday's blowout win over the Nets. It will likely take a couple injuries to the Rockets' wing corps before McDaniels receives extended minutes on a regular basis.
More News
-
Rockets' K.J. McDaniels: Doesn't play in fifth straight game•
-
Rockets' K.J. McDaniels: Leads bench with 13 points in loss•
-
Rockets' K.J. McDaniels: Gets 11 points in 20 minutes Sunday•
-
Rockets' K.J. McDaniels: Leads Houston in scoring throughout summer league•
-
Rockets' K.J. McDaniels: Plays five minutes in series-ending loss•
-
Rockets' K.J. McDaniels: Will come off the bench Thursday•