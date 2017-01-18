McDaniels (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 109-103 loss to the Heat on Tuesday.

McDaniels hasn't been a regular member of the Rockets' rotation since mid-November, so it doesn't come as much surprise that he failed to see the court in a close game Tuesday, even after putting up seven points in six minutes during garbage time of Sunday's blowout win over the Nets. It will likely take a couple injuries to the Rockets' wing corps before McDaniels receives extended minutes on a regular basis.