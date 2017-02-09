Rockets' K.J. McDaniels: Not with the team Thursday vs. Hornets
McDaniels will miss Thursday's game against the Hornets following the birth of his child, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It will likely be just a one-game absence for McDaniels, as he'll remain with his family for a few days following the birth of his child. There's a good chance he'll be back for Saturday's matchup with the Suns, but the Rockets should provide another update on his availability later in the week. McDaniels plays a very minor depth role off the bench, so his absence shouldn't affect the Rockets' regular rotation.
