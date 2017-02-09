McDaniels will miss Thursday's game against the Hornets following the birth of his child, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It will likely be just a one-game absence for McDaniels, as he'll remain with his family for a few days following the birth of his child. There's a good chance he'll be back for Saturday's matchup with the Suns, but the Rockets should provide another update on his availability later in the week. McDaniels plays a very minor depth role off the bench, so his absence shouldn't affect the Rockets' regular rotation.