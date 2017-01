Wiltjer was assigned Sunday to the D-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Wiltjer hasn't seen the floor in any of the Rockets' last four games, so another stint with the Vipers affords him the opportunity to get extended playing time. He'll likely be recalled to the big club in time for Tuesday's tilt with the Hornets, but isn't a part of the regular rotation and will struggle to see minutes in competitive games.