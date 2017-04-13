Rockets' Kyle Wiltjer: Assigned to D-League
Wiltjer was assigned Thursday to the D-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Vipers are heading into the their own Western Conference Finals and will face the Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday in the series opener. Wiltjer has played a prominent role for the Vipers this season, averaging 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 35.8 minutes. However, with the Rockets heading into the postseason themselves, they'll likely shrink their rotation even further, leaving Wiltjer on the outside looking in to the team's regular rotation once recalled.
