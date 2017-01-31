Wiltjer was assigned to the D-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday.

Wiltjer has been with the Rockets for the better part of the last three weeks, but he hasn't been in uniform for any games during that stretch. The 2016-17 season continues to look like mostly a developmental year for Wiltjer, who will get a chance at some in-game opportunities with the Vipers. In his 12 previous outings in the D-League, Wiltjer is averaging 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.