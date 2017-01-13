Wiltjer was recalled from the D-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday, ESPN.com's Calvin Watkins reports.

Wiltjer has been lighting it up during his 12 D-League appearances on the season, averaging 20.8 points per game, but that's unlikely to translate into a regular role in coach Mike D'Antoni's rotation now that he's back with the Rockets. In fact, if Eric Gordon (foot) is cleared to play Friday against the Grizzlies, there's a real possibility that Wiltjer would serve as one of the Rockets' two inactive players for the contest along with Clint Capela (leg).