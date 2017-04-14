Rockets' Kyle Wiltjer: Recalled from D-League
Wiltjer was recalled from the D-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday.
Wiltjer has averaged over 20 points per game in the D-League this term, but considering that production has translated to merely 14 NBA appearances, it's rather doubtful he plays a role in Houston's playoff opener Sunday night.
