Rockets' Kyle Wiltjer: Sent to D-League
Wiltjer was assigned Sunday to the D-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Wiltjer continues to battle with the Vipers in the D-League's Western Conference Finals, so look for him to move between the two rosters until the Vipers are bounced from the playoffs. He'll likely be recalled following Sunday's contest with the hope of being available for the Rockets matchup against the Thunder on Tuesday, although Wiltjer is not expected to be a part of the big club's playoff rotation.
