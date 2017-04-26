Williams scored 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and added five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's Game 5 105-99 win over the Thunder.

Williams was the Rockets' second leading scorer on a night when James Harden struggled to connect from anywhere other than the free-throw line. Williams has played at least 30 minutes in three games straight, and has scored double-digit points in every game during the playoffs. As long as his minutes stay elevated, he is a strong option in daily formats.