Rockets' Lou Williams: Leads bench with 16 points in series-clinching win
Williams scored 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and added five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's Game 5 105-99 win over the Thunder.
Williams was the Rockets' second leading scorer on a night when James Harden struggled to connect from anywhere other than the free-throw line. Williams has played at least 30 minutes in three games straight, and has scored double-digit points in every game during the playoffs. As long as his minutes stay elevated, he is a strong option in daily formats.
