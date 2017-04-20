Rockets' Lou Williams: Lights out from three Wednesday
Williams scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two assists, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 115-111 victory over the Thunder in Game 2.
Williams' efficiency resulted in the third-highest point total on the team in just over 20 minutes of action Wednesday night. He has made just six of his last 45 threes over his last nine appearances, so his 75 percent accuracy in Game 2 definitely was a good sign for Rockets fans. If Williams can find his shot, he should see a plethora of opportunities with most of the attention being put towards stopping James Harden.
