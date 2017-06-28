Rockets' Lou Williams: Traded to Clips
Williams was traded to the Clippers on Wednesday as part of a deal that brings Chris Paul to Houston, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.
The Rockets added Williams at the trade deadline, and the former-Laker went on to be a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year Award after finishing the year with averages of 17.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game. With one year remaining on his contract, Williams may not be included in the Clippers' long-term plans, but he'll provide immediate scoring and playmaking to a roster that could struggle to replace Chris Paul's contributions. Williams has spent the bulk of his career as a bench player, but he may have a chance to start next season with J.J. Redick set to be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
