Williams will play in Wednesday's regular season finale against the Timberwolves, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Williams was one of several regulars held out of Monday's game against the Clippers, but the Rockets will have nearly their entire roster for the regular season finale, which they'll treat as a final tuneup for the postseason. Expect Williams to play his usual role of 25-30 minutes off the bench.

