Rockets' Lou Williams: Will play Wednesday
Williams will play in Wednesday's regular season finale against the Timberwolves, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Williams was one of several regulars held out of Monday's game against the Clippers, but the Rockets will have nearly their entire roster for the regular season finale, which they'll treat as a final tuneup for the postseason. Expect Williams to play his usual role of 25-30 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Will rest Monday vs. Clippers•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Pours in 23 off bench Sunday•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Co-leads bench with 14 points Thursday•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Drops game-high 31 off bench Sunday•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Contributes 12 points off bench Saturday•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Scores 14 off bench in loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...